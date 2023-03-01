HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Millwall 2

Luton hit back from 2-0 down to earn a point in their Championship clash against Millwall on Tuesday night.
After trailing to goals from Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw, Town made sure they weren’t beaten, Elijah Adebayo pulling one back and then Luke Berry on target late on.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 4
Having gone seven games without conceding from open play he had that run ended in embarrassing fashion, somehow allowing Flemming’s shot to squirm through his grasp early on. Looked nervy after the mistake, particularly when coming out of his area to clear. No chance with Bradshaw’s tap-in, but did make a great save from Flemming late on, although the offside flag had gone up.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 8
Part of an excellent first half display that went unrewarded for the hosts. Always an option on the right and one tremendous low cross that went begging deserved more. Crucially at the back post to reach fellow wingback Bell’s cross only to be denied by a combination of keeper Long and the woodwork, but thankfully Adebayo was following up.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 8.5
After not reading Long’s massive clearance, allowing Bradshaw to tee up Flemming, he didn’t really put a foot wrong. Confident to get on the ball and drive through the visitors’ press which has really become a feature of his game in recent weeks. Sent one header wide from a free kick, the only concern his late injury which forced him off, as he is now a doubt for Saturday.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8.5
Back into the side after suspension and straight into the thick of things as he kept heads up despite the early goal against Town. Although Luton were on top for the majority he did his defensive duties excellently, not afraid to go on a foray forward as well. Kept his wits about him to make two fine headed clearances late on as the Hatters chased an equaliser.
Photo: Liam Smith