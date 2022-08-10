HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Newport County 3

4. Henri Lansbury: 6.5

Played in the unusual role of centre half and it looked a stroll in the park early on, getting on the ball and pinging it about as Newport were barely able to get out of their half in the opening 30 minutes, enjoying his aerial battles too. Didn't get close enough to Collins for the equaliser and Zimba's movement beat him for County's second. Replaced midway through the second period.

Photo: Liam Smith