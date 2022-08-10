HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Newport County 3

Luton exited the Carabao Cup at the first round stage last night after they were beaten 3-2 at Kenilworth Road by League Two side Newport County.
The Hatters went ahead twice through Carlos Mendes Gomes’ stunning strike and Tom Lockyer, but Lewis Collins, Chanka Zimba and James Waite all found the net to send the Exiles through.
To see how Town’s players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Matt Macey: 5
Chance in place of Horvath but it proved a tough night for the stand-in keeper who was making his second debut for the Hatters. Unable to prevent Collins from levelling and was then defeated by Zimba's shot for 2-2. Won’t be happy to have fumbled Zimba’s low drive that saw Waite nip in to win it either.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Carlos Mendes Gomes: 7
One of many who took on a new role to get minutes as he dropped into the right wing-back slot. Grew into the game before lighting the night up with a thunderous 35-yard drive that flew into the net. Clearly fouled in the build-up to Newport’s equaliser which unfortunately ended his participation, unable to come out for the second half.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 6.5
After missing the opening day due to a slight injury, this was the perfect chance for the centre half to get some sharpness back and push for a place in Town’s back three for Saturday. Decent in the air, and looked like it would be a comfortable evening, but Town just couldn’t keep hold of a lead. Replaced just before Newport won it.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Henri Lansbury: 6.5
Played in the unusual role of centre half and it looked a stroll in the park early on, getting on the ball and pinging it about as Newport were barely able to get out of their half in the opening 30 minutes, enjoying his aerial battles too. Didn't get close enough to Collins for the equaliser and Zimba's movement beat him for County's second. Replaced midway through the second period.
Photo: Liam Smith