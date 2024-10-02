HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Oxford United 2

4 . Mark McGuinness: 5.5

Just hasn't brought the kind of defensive stability that he was signed to do, as although Luton found themselves ahead, you always got the feeling Oxford had it in them to get back into the contest. Saw one shot deflect off him forcing Kaminski into a terrific save, while despite the warning, he didn’t get tight enough to Rodrigues allowing the midfielder to tuck home an equaliser. With the Hatters all over the shop during the second period, he was grateful to Kaminski's triple save after a loose pass out from the back was picked off. Photo: David Horn