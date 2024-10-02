HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Oxford United 2

Luton were unable to pick up a second win at Kenilworth Road this season, after letting a 2-0 lead slip away against Oxford United on Tuesday night.
The Hatters had gone ahead thanks to Jordan Clark and Tom Krauß's first goals of the campaign, but the U’s hit back, Tyler Goodrham and Ruben Rodrigues on target, with Town seeing substitute Liam Walsh sent off just 36 seconds after coming on. To find out how the hosts players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 8
Even with Town in front he came under constant attack, making one terrific first half stop from El Mizouni’s drive that had taken a deflection off McGuinness. Tipped over an effort from range as well, before he was left with no chance from either of Oxford's finishes, Goodrham in particular curling magnificently past him. After the break, the Belgian was singlehandedly the reason why Luton managed to escape with a point, out to save at the feet of Harris and then somehow producing a quite brilliant stop from Goodrham's follow-up with his legs when the midfielder appeared destined to score. Photo: David Horn
2. Victor Moses: 6
Earned his first start for Luton after two impressive cameo displays, as he was utilised in the right wingback role. Didn’t feature a great deal in the first half, although did make some good recovery tackles, but will be disappointed he didn’t track Goodrham's run, the midfielder making it 2-1 just before half time. Showcased his skill in the second period to twist and turn an opponent, firing wide via a deflection, although late on, delivery let him down at just the wrong moment, crossing wastefully into the stands. Photo: David Horn
3. Reece Burke: 6
Unwisely tried to let a ball go over his head and through to Kaminski early on as Mengi thankfully saved his blushes, before his own long pass caused confusion in the U's back-line for Luton to make it 2-0 and appear set for three points. That didn't happen though, Oxford afforded chance after chance as Town's struggling defence came under increasing pressure that they couldn't weather. With 10 men, he tried to get forward in search of a winner, also making one crucial sliding challenge inside his own box late on, as had that gone wrong, it was a definite penalty. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 5.5
Just hasn't brought the kind of defensive stability that he was signed to do, as although Luton found themselves ahead, you always got the feeling Oxford had it in them to get back into the contest. Saw one shot deflect off him forcing Kaminski into a terrific save, while despite the warning, he didn’t get tight enough to Rodrigues allowing the midfielder to tuck home an equaliser. With the Hatters all over the shop during the second period, he was grateful to Kaminski's triple save after a loose pass out from the back was picked off. Photo: David Horn
