HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Plymouth Argyle 3

Luton Town were somehow beaten 3-2 by 10-man Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Having fought back from trailing twice thanks to penalties from Jerry Yates and Nahki Wells, the visitors then had skipper Joe Edwards sent off after 50 minutes. Despite playing for almost an hour with a numerical advantage, the Hatters still left empty handed when Jordan Clark's clearance rebounded into the net off Bradley Ibrahim late on. To find out how the Town players rated on the day then see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 5.5
Despite conceding three goals, the summer signing didn’t have a whole lot to do on the day, as he was left exposed twice in the first half when Sorinola and Ibrahim were given far too much time and space to beat him. However, got it all wrong in the second period when he tried to prevent Tolaj’s ambitious attempt from the half-way line going behind as he conceded the most unnecessary of corners which saw the visitors able to win in it in the most scrappiest of fashions. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Gideon Kodua: 6
Required treatment for a head injury early on, but never able to have quite the same sort of impact that he had managed when Barnet were in town a week previously as Argyle kept him quiet and stifled his influence. Lost Sorinola at the back post who was free to open the scoring from close range, although sent in one cross of his own that flashed across goal for Alli to go close. After the break, he was illegally prevented from reaching Alli’s cross by Sorinola for Town’s second penalty, before being replaced by Morris on the hour mark. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Christ Makosso: 6.5
During the first half, when Town worked the ball out of defence, there was space available for him to get forward as he took the opportunity to do, getting the Hatters up the field and into some advanced positions, although his passing wasn't always at its best. Even though Luton conceded three on the day, he was defensively sound enough himself, winning five aerial battles. Had another great chance to open his account and steal a late equaliser when he reached Bramall's cross only to put his header too close to the keeper. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mads Andersen: 6
Fit enough to make his return to the side after missing the last few games, taking over in the centre of Luton's back three following McGuinness's departure to join Sheffield United on transfer deadline day. Took a while to get up to speed with the Pilgrims able to get the better of him in a few one-on-one situations during the first half, as Town's previously solid defence conceded two soft goals. Taken off with 20 minutes left in the second period as Luton chased a winner, although they were breached again moments later to leave with nothing. Photo: Liam Smith