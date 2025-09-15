HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Plymouth Argyle 3

1 . Josh Keeley: 5.5

Despite conceding three goals, the summer signing didn’t have a whole lot to do on the day, as he was left exposed twice in the first half when Sorinola and Ibrahim were given far too much time and space to beat him. However, got it all wrong in the second period when he tried to prevent Tolaj’s ambitious attempt from the half-way line going behind as he conceded the most unnecessary of corners which saw the visitors able to win in it in the most scrappiest of fashions. Photo: Liam Smith