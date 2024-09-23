HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1

A late double from substitute Carlton Morris saw Luton defeat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The hosts had trailed to Barry Bannan’s volley early in the second period, as Morris came off the bench to convert from the penalty spot, before Town’s skipper then won it with two minutes of normal time remaining. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Made a crucial save in the first half when Windass looked destined to score, stretching a leg out to keep the scores goalless. After the break, he was once again left totally exposed as Bannan crunched a volley home, but in the closing stages, denied Windass again and then during a lengthy stoppage time period, the Belgian kept out Ingelsson's drive with another smart stop, claiming an even later cross to take the pressure off his defence. Photo: David Horn
2. Reuell Walters: 6
There will be peaks and troughs for the teenage defender this season who is still making his way in senior football after a summer switch from Arsenal and although this was by no means a trough, with Luton unable to get the ball wide and create any real chances during a desperate first half, it severely limited his impact. Made way on the hour mark when Edwards started to switch things up in the hope of getting a result as it ultimately paid off. Photo: David Horn
3. Reece Burke: 7
Defensively sound for the majority of the contest, although wasn't able to get a block on Bannan's excellent volley that whistled past Kaminski. Did make some interventions on other occasions though and on the ball he was the best of Luton’s back three when they tried to play out, with a good passing success rate. Once that was shelved and Luton drew level, he was able to make the odd burst forward and help with the attack as Wednesday tried and failed to hold on to what they had Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness 7.5
Used his size to go up against a fellow six-footer in Smith, winning an impressive 10 headers on the day to limit the forward's threats in the air. Was a problem for the Owls in their area as well, one attempt that was fumbled over the bar by Beadle and another that went wide, before he played a huge part in Town’s goals. Firstly, it was his close range attempt that was handled by Bernard for the penalty and then flew horizontally to somehow deflect Clark's shot into Morris’s path as Luton secured all three points. Photo: David Horn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.