HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1

3 . Reece Burke: 7

Defensively sound for the majority of the contest, although wasn't able to get a block on Bannan's excellent volley that whistled past Kaminski. Did make some interventions on other occasions though and on the ball he was the best of Luton’s back three when they tried to play out, with a good passing success rate. Once that was shelved and Luton drew level, he was able to make the odd burst forward and help with the attack as Wednesday tried and failed to hold on to what they had Photo: David Horn