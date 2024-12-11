HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Stoke City 1

3 . Daiki Hashioka: 6

Had to move back into the right-sided centre half slot once more and caught out early on when Manhoef's pass beat his stretching intervention as Cannon raced away to make it 1-0. Almost picked out by Clark for a header after the break, only to see a Stoke defender get there first, as another error led to City breaking when tried to take a ball on his chest, only to give it away. Passing wasn't the best either, but you can't question his willingness for the cause though, recovering to make some solid clearances late on. Photo: David Horn