HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Stoke City 1

Luton struck late on to secure a 2-1 victory over Stoke City at Kenilworth Road last night.
After falling behind early on to a Tom Cannon goal, the Hatters responded well, Carlton Morris heading home Jordan Clark’s corner to draw them level. Town then won it in the 90th minute thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s clever flick and to find out how the hosts rated during the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Despite being beaten inside six minutes when Cannon went clean through to break the deadlock, it was a far quieter fixture for the Belgian than Saturday had been. Easily handled another far tamer effort from the goalscorer, who might have been at Kenilworth Road himself until choosing Stoke, before almost caught out when Manhoef's corner rebounded off the outside of the post. Saved his best for the second period, tipping over Koumas's fierce blast as City's shooting never had the accuracy required to test him after that. Photo: David Horn
2. Tahith Chong: 6.5
Restored to the team after being dropped following the Norwich game and moved into an unusual right wingback role, although according to Edwards it’s his preferred flank. Cut on to his left more often than not to cross, one headed at the keeper by Morris although did show variety at times by getting to the byline as well. Made a few driving runs in the second period, as his bravery paid off in the final stages when he was brought down by Koumas for the free kick that led to Town’s winner. Photo: David Horn
3. Daiki Hashioka: 6
Had to move back into the right-sided centre half slot once more and caught out early on when Manhoef's pass beat his stretching intervention as Cannon raced away to make it 1-0. Almost picked out by Clark for a header after the break, only to see a Stoke defender get there first, as another error led to City breaking when tried to take a ball on his chest, only to give it away. Passing wasn't the best either, but you can't question his willingness for the cause though, recovering to make some solid clearances late on. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 7.5
With Luton's centre halves falling like flies once more this season, the summer signing is standing firm, starting his 18th game in succession since joining from Cardiff. Once more he was the Hatters' best defender on display, particularly aerially, as he was often well positioned to send the ball away from danger when City went long. Might have had his second goal of the season too as with Clark's corners causing confusion, his swivel and clean strike looked goalbound but for the knee of a covering Potters player. Photo: David Horn
