HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Sunderland 0

4 . Tom Lockyer: 9.5

Quite rightly in the Championship Team of the Season as there cannot be a better centre half at this level. Made sure he got the crowd going before the game and caused panic from Luton’s first corner for Osho to score. Glanced one header wide, but no mistake from the next attempt, bringing the house down in the process. After the break, he ensured there was no way through for the Black Cats and will now lead his side out at Wembley. Photo: Liam Smith