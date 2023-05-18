HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Sunderland 0

Luton Town reached the Championship play-off final with terrific 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Tuesday night, going through 3-2 on aggregate.
First half goals from Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer were enough for the Hatters, and to find out how the players rated on the night, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8.5
With Luton having got off to the perfect start, he made sure that optimism wasn’t punctured with an absolutely wonderful reaction save from what turned out to be Adebayo’s misdirected header. Kept things simple with his kicks while the odd occasion a long range shot got through Town's defensive ranks, he handled it comfortably. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 9
After struggling at times against Clarke on on Sunday, snapped into his tackles to win most of his one v one battles and make sure there would be no repeat. Hand in the second goal as he knocked it wide for Doughty to cross. Wonderful piece of pressing in the second half was roared on by supporters, although only he will know how he didn't make it 3-0 in stoppage time, somehow missing an open goal. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 9.5
The man for the big occasion, just as he had been against Watford, finding himself in the right place to prod home from Luton’s first corner and give Town the early goal they so clearly desired. Rest of his best work came at the other end of the pitch as he always kept a calm head to ensure the majority of Sunderland's threatening moments were snuffed out. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 9.5
Quite rightly in the Championship Team of the Season as there cannot be a better centre half at this level. Made sure he got the crowd going before the game and caused panic from Luton’s first corner for Osho to score. Glanced one header wide, but no mistake from the next attempt, bringing the house down in the process. After the break, he ensured there was no way through for the Black Cats and will now lead his side out at Wembley. Photo: Liam Smith