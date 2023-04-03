HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Watford 0

4 . Tom Lockyer: 9.5

Quite simply a sensation for Luton this season. Handled Davis to such an effect that the forward was hauled off in the second period and then made sure Assombalonga didn't get a kick either. A hand in both goals, with his wonderful flick round the corner for Luton’s opener and bullied the Hornets defence to get an assist for Campbell as well. Had he scored from his magnificent burst out of defence, it would have blown the roof off. Photo: Liam Smith