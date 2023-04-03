HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Watford 0

Luton secured the bragging rights over local rivals Watford with a magnificent 2-0 victory at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Gabe Osho opened the scoring in the first half, before Allan Campbell added a late second, as the Hatters claimed all three points on a terrific afternoon for the home supporters.
To find out how the Town players rated on the day, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Can’t have seriously imagined that in a derby clash he would have been so underworked, as bar one long range attempt from Louza in the second period, he barely needed to muddy his kit in picking up clean sheet number 17 of the season. In fact probably the most energy he expended all afternoon was sprinting upfield to join in the celebrations for Campbell’s stoppage time goal. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 8
Helped get the ball rolling for Luton’s first goal of the afternoon when starting the move off that saw Osho turn home the opening goal. Had the odd scare up against Sema towards the end of the first half, but when he went off, the wingback's job got that bit easier as any threats were snuffed out. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 9.5
Surely his best ever afternoon on a football pitch. Would have been so determined to right what went wrong at Watford earlier in the season as he did that and more. Had gone close before earning cult hero status by scoring and his ensuing cheeky and emotional celebrations to both sets of fans. Did his job to perfection at the other end too as Watford barely had a shot in anger. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 9.5
Quite simply a sensation for Luton this season. Handled Davis to such an effect that the forward was hauled off in the second period and then made sure Assombalonga didn't get a kick either. A hand in both goals, with his wonderful flick round the corner for Luton’s opener and bullied the Hornets defence to get an assist for Campbell as well. Had he scored from his magnificent burst out of defence, it would have blown the roof off. Photo: Liam Smith