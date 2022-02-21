HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 West Bromwich Albion 0

Luton bounced back immediately from their 3-0 defeat at Birmingham City last weekend by picking up a brilliant 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Second half goals from Cameron Jerome and Allan Campbell were enough for Town to triumph and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Jed Steer: 7.5
Had a nervy start when Grant’s shot almost rolled through him but recovered to punch clear a number of corners. Used his feet well to save from Carroll in the first half as he earned a clean sheet on his Championship debut for Luton.
2. James Bree: 7.5
Defended his flank impressively as Albion looked to get the ball wide to the overlapping Townsend. Played an important role in yet another shut-out for the hosts who are now up to 13 in the league this term.
3. Amari’i Bell: 8.5
Excellent performance from the full back who was solid in defence and a real attacking outlet as well. Drove forward with a real positive intent whenever possible, none more so than when he helped create the crucial second goal.
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Welsh international relished the challenge of going up against Carroll when he could as Town tightened up considerably from their efforts at Birmingham. Unorthodox methods at times but did what he had to when clearing the danger.