HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 West Bromwich Albion 3

Luton frittered away a two-goal lead as they were beaten 3-2 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
The hosts got off to the perfect start, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo putting them 2-0 up after just 10 minutes, only for Daryl Dike, Jayson Molumby and Conor Townsend to find the net as the Baggies triumphed.
To find out how the Hatters playesr rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 5.5
Keeper had blown a bit hot and cold in the first half, not getting enough on a punch that saw Dike hit the bar, but responded with good saves from Mpanzu’s deflection and then Wallace. Beaten to the ball by Dike as WBA pulled one back and didn’t cover himself in glory for the equaliser, dropping a cross and failing to push the follow-up shot away from danger. Not much he could do for the winner.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Alfie Doughty: 6.5
One great run as he carried the ball from just outside his own box, getting deep into Albion territory, but unfortunately it ended with a cross-shot that was easy for Palmer. With Albion having the better of possession it limited his chances to really have the influence he would have wanted. Didn't track Townsend for the winner either.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. James Bree: 6
His early ball forward led to Morris's opener and wonderful free kick from wide led to Adebayo powering home a header to put the Hatters 2-0 ahead. Couldn’t quite replicate that accuracy though with one late cross chipped into the stands as Luton looked to level. Misjudged Phillips' delivery, blocking off Dike rather than trying to clear, as it ran through to Townsend for the winner, leading to an earful from Morris. Booked for a frustrated late hack as well.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Locker: 7
Brave headed block from a fierce Phillips drive early on as he had a good battle with Dike aerially, giving as good as he got. Lost the forward once though, when he raced away to challenge Horvath and make it 2-1 just before the break. Unable to react to Phillips’ cross that flew across the six yard box in fear of turning it in himself, as the Baggies went on to claim victory.
Photo: Liam Smith