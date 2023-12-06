HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Arsenal 4

Luton were denied a crucial Premier League point against Arsenal last night as the Gunners triumphed with the never last kick of the game.
Goals from Gabe Osho, Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley looked to have been enough for Rob Edwards’ side to take something from the contest until England midfielder Declan Rice’s header found the bottom corner in the final seconds of stoppage time.
To find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8.5
Didn’t react as quickly as he might have wanted when putting Bell’s poor backpass out for a throw, Arsenal taking it swiftly to move in front. Went on to make some terrific stops afterwards though, including a marvellous reflex save from Martinelli, also palming away from Saka. Defending in front of him wasn’t quite up to scratch with Jesus and Havertz left unmarked, but looked like he had done enough when denying Odegaard and Havertz in the second period, only for Rice to cruelly win it. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 7.5
Got stuck in with real gusto at times, tenaciously winning a game high four tackles for the Hatters as he looked to impose himself on proceedings and his opponents. Led the odd charge forward as he kept the Arsenal defence on their toes whenever he could, but unfortunately it was an unnecessarily overly enthusiastic challenge from Raya's clearance which gave away the cheap free kick that led to the winner. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 8
Thankfully recovered from his knee injury to maintain his increasingly important place in the side. Slightly sucked to the ball as Jesus headed in, while his only real blemish was not being quite strong enough to stop the forward being able to pick out Havertz in the second half to make it 3-3. Other than that it was another impressive performance at the back, particularly when the Gunners really pressed late on, as he and Luton looked like they had done enough. Tested Raya from range too. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 8
In the centre of defence due to Lockyer's absence and flourished with the extra responsibility placed on him. Found space in the area to thump home a header for his first ever Premier League goal and make it 1-1 as he looked to keep as tight a leash as possible on the Arsenal forwards. At 3-2 up, couldn't quite prevent Jesus’s cross from reaching Havertz, but made a terrific block on Trossard soon afterwards. VAR check for a penalty on him went in his favour, although desperately unlucky to be outjumped by Rice for the cruel, cruel winner. Photo: Liam Smith