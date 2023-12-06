HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Arsenal 4

3 . Teden Mengi: 8

Thankfully recovered from his knee injury to maintain his increasingly important place in the side. Slightly sucked to the ball as Jesus headed in, while his only real blemish was not being quite strong enough to stop the forward being able to pick out Havertz in the second half to make it 3-3. Other than that it was another impressive performance at the back, particularly when the Gunners really pressed late on, as he and Luton looked like they had done enough. Tested Raya from range too. Photo: Liam Smith