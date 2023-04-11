HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Blackpool 1

Luton stretched their unbeaten league run to nine games with a 3-1 victory over Blackpool on Easter Monday.
The hosts had fallen behind in the first half to Andy Lyons’ header, only to hit back thanks to a double from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Carlton Morris’s 17th goal of the season.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Busier than he has been in recent matches as Blackpool needed the points for their own survival hopes. No chance with Lyons’ opener as he was then called upon from range, batting away Fiorini’s drive and beating Hamilton to the rebound. Fine flying stop from Lyons after Town moved 3-1 in front made sure the Tangerines didn’t threaten a comeback. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 7.5
With Luton struggling to create any real clear-cut opportunities in the first half, he went closer than most, nodding wide, having another effort blocked and then sending a dipping volley just over. Added some vital width after the break, as Town stepped it up, one cross picking out Woodrow to head at Maxwell. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 7.5
Back in the starting line-up for the first time since February 25 with Osho missing out due to a slight injury. Looked to bring the ball forward and thread some passes through to his forwards when possible in the first half, as Blackpool stood off Town's back three. After the break, his height came to the rescue, stretching to head Lyons’ effort away from underneath the bar. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Found the Tangerines attack a different proposition from Millwall, but was still on his game to make some meaty challenges when needed, his positional play keeping him in the right place when Blackpool tried to pick out their strikers. Showed just how important he is to the Hatters by finishing top of the tackles, interceptions and clearances count for the afternoon. Photo: Liam Smith