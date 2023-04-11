News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
56 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
57 minutes ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
2 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
2 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
Luton's players celebrate Carlton Morris making it 2-1 to the HattersLuton's players celebrate Carlton Morris making it 2-1 to the Hatters
Luton's players celebrate Carlton Morris making it 2-1 to the Hatters

HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Blackpool 1

Town stay third in the Championship

By Mike Simmonds
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST

Luton stretched their unbeaten league run to nine games with a 3-1 victory over Blackpool on Easter Monday.

The hosts had fallen behind in the first half to Andy Lyons’ header, only to hit back thanks to a double from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Carlton Morris’s 17th goal of the season.

To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.

Busier than he has been in recent matches as Blackpool needed the points for their own survival hopes. No chance with Lyons’ opener as he was then called upon from range, batting away Fiorini’s drive and beating Hamilton to the rebound. Fine flying stop from Lyons after Town moved 3-1 in front made sure the Tangerines didn’t threaten a comeback.

1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5

Busier than he has been in recent matches as Blackpool needed the points for their own survival hopes. No chance with Lyons’ opener as he was then called upon from range, batting away Fiorini’s drive and beating Hamilton to the rebound. Fine flying stop from Lyons after Town moved 3-1 in front made sure the Tangerines didn’t threaten a comeback. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
With Luton struggling to create any real clear-cut opportunities in the first half, he went closer than most, nodding wide, having another effort blocked and then sending a dipping volley just over. Added some vital width after the break, as Town stepped it up, one cross picking out Woodrow to head at Maxwell.

2. Cody Drameh: 7.5

With Luton struggling to create any real clear-cut opportunities in the first half, he went closer than most, nodding wide, having another effort blocked and then sending a dipping volley just over. Added some vital width after the break, as Town stepped it up, one cross picking out Woodrow to head at Maxwell. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Back in the starting line-up for the first time since February 25 with Osho missing out due to a slight injury. Looked to bring the ball forward and thread some passes through to his forwards when possible in the first half, as Blackpool stood off Town's back three. After the break, his height came to the rescue, stretching to head Lyons’ effort away from underneath the bar.

3. Reece Burke: 7.5

Back in the starting line-up for the first time since February 25 with Osho missing out due to a slight injury. Looked to bring the ball forward and thread some passes through to his forwards when possible in the first half, as Blackpool stood off Town's back three. After the break, his height came to the rescue, stretching to head Lyons’ effort away from underneath the bar. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Found the Tangerines attack a different proposition from Millwall, but was still on his game to make some meaty challenges when needed, his positional play keeping him in the right place when Blackpool tried to pick out their strikers. Showed just how important he is to the Hatters by finishing top of the tackles, interceptions and clearances count for the afternoon.

4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5

Found the Tangerines attack a different proposition from Millwall, but was still on his game to make some meaty challenges when needed, his positional play keeping him in the right place when Blackpool tried to pick out their strikers. Showed just how important he is to the Hatters by finishing top of the tackles, interceptions and clearances count for the afternoon. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BlackpoolCarlton Morris