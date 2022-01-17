HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Bournemouth 2

Luton defeated table-topping Bournemouth 3-2 in match that will live long in the memory at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. The hosts had led 2-0 at the break through Lloyd Kelly's own goal and Allan Campbell's strike, before Emiliano Marcondes and Morgan Rogers levelled in the second period. However, Kal Naismith stepped up with the very last kick to win it and to find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 8
Terrific save from Christie early on as he got down brilliantly to palm away his low volley. Little chance to prevent either Cherries goal, but once more he came out for crosses well. Doing more than enough to keep his place.
2. James Bree: 9
One of his best showings for Town so far, as he was a real threat on the right. Final ball and set-pieces impressed throughout the contest, as kept his nerve to deliver the penetrating cross that led to Naismith's sensational winner.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Began with real intent, driving forward with purpose to set up some good moments. Caught out slightly as Cherries levelled and few iffy moments defensively, but had a hand in the decider with his adventurous run and cross from the left.
4. Reece Burke: 8
Another fine showing as one of the three centre halves, making one excellent clearance in the second period where he had to stretch every sinew. Struggled with cramp it appeared late on as he had to make way for Osho.