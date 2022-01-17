HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Bournemouth 2

Luton defeated table-topping Bournemouth 3-2 in match that will live long in the memory at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. The hosts had led 2-0 at the break through Lloyd Kelly's own goal and Allan Campbell's strike, before Emiliano Marcondes and Morgan Rogers levelled in the second period. However, Kal Naismith stepped up with the very last kick to win it and to find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.