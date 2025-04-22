HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Bristol City 1

4 . Teden Mengi: 7.5

First start since late November as he came in on the left hand side of the back three, boosted by the benefit of two cameos behind him. Fairly solid in the first half and looked to use the ball well to feed his strikers, releasing Morris over the top. Might have done better with his clearing header that was thumped into the net by Tanner, but made up for that by getting involved in the Robins' area for Town to make it 2-1. How he got away when felling Armstrong late on for what appeared a stonewall penalty is still something of a mystery. Photo: Paul Harding