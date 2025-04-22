HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Bristol City 1

Luton scored three goals at home for the first time since October as they triumphed 3-1 over Bristol City at Kenilworth Road on Easter Monday.
The hosts took the lead through Thelo Aasgaard early in the second half and although George Tanner levelled, Carlton Morris and Izzy Jones were on target to secure a precious three points. To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
As against Derby on Good Friday, had very little to do in the first period with City not having their shooting boots on, although did once invite some unnecessary trouble when dealing with a backpass. Despite that moment of concern, he took up some good positions to come out of his area and help his defence by clearing away. Helpless to stop Tanner’s volley flying in, but crucially sped across his line to react impressively and prevent the attacker from scoring a second equaliser, also batting away from Earthy in stoppage time. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso: 7.5
Had a solid opening 45 minutes as he was able to keep chances on his flank to a minimum, while after the break, used his body well to Aasgaard who cracked home the opener. Confidence boosted, he unwisely opted to shoot from range when others were well placed after winning the ball back. Important touch on Walsh's corner that eventually led to Morris making it 2-1, while appeared to be pushed as City broke away to almost draw level. Taken off for Burke's added experience in the latter stages, which proved the right call by Bloomfield. Photo: David Horn
3. Mark McGuinness: 8
Well positioned in the first half as he got an important head to McGuane's fierce drive that looked to be worrying Kaminski. Also had one of the few chances on offer when a long throw dropped to him, but couldn't quite keep his effort down. Didn’t have to repeat the heroics he showed at Pride Park a few days earlier after the break as this time it was Luton who made most of the running in the second period, making just the six clearances this time. Still able to dominate aerially though, winning the majority of his battles. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi: 7.5
First start since late November as he came in on the left hand side of the back three, boosted by the benefit of two cameos behind him. Fairly solid in the first half and looked to use the ball well to feed his strikers, releasing Morris over the top. Might have done better with his clearing header that was thumped into the net by Tanner, but made up for that by getting involved in the Robins' area for Town to make it 2-1. How he got away when felling Armstrong late on for what appeared a stonewall penalty is still something of a mystery. Photo: Paul Harding
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.