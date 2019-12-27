Hatters Rated: Luton Town 3 Fulham 3

Luton Town let the lead slip three times as they drew with promotion chasing Fulham at Kenilworth Road.
The Cottagers snatched a share of the spoils with their third equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
That late, late strike, coupled with Stoke City's last-gasp winner in their clash with Sheffield Wednesday, means Graeme Jones' side dropped into the bottom three of the Sky Bet Championship.
To see how the Hatters players rated on the day, see below.
1. Simon Sluga 8
The keeper pulled off five top drawer saves, including three in quick succession in the first half. May feel disappointed to have saved well from Aboubakar Kamara only to see Bobby Decordova-Reid pounce late on
Worked hard but should have notched his first goal Luton when he found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Marek Rodak, though he still managed to keep the chance alive with Harry Cornicks shot getting blocked