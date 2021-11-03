HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Middlesbrough 1

Luton scored three times in just five second half minutes to register an excellent 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough in front of the Sky cameras at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night. After trailing 1-0 at the break, Sonny Bradley got the ball rolling, before Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick were also on target, as Town jumped back into the play-off places again. To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.