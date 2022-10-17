HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 QPR 1

Luton ended their long wait for victory over QPR on Saturday with a terrific 3-1 win at Kenilworth Road.
The hosts led through Elijah Adebayo’s third goal of the season in the first half, before Jimmy Dunne’s own goal doubled their lead after the break.
Late on, an unfortunate deflection from Ethan Horvath saw the visitors pull one back, but Luke Freeman then tapped home to seal victory.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8
Displayed expert handling all throughout the contest, holding Richards’ low shot in the second half. As ever, was dominant when crosses were in his vicinity, and initially got some luck when Clarke-Salker’s close-range blast hammered against the bar. Less fortunate in stoppage time as the ball cruelly bounced in off his back to deny him a deserved fourth clean sheet in five.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 8
Sent a chance of his own wide early on, but was behind some of Luton’s best moves in the first half, as his cross was headed against the post by Adebayo and then set up Lansbury with a clever header. Less chance to get forward after the break, but solid defensive showing prevented Rangers from really threatening.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Tom Lockyer: 8.5
Had an intriguing tussle with Chair whenever the diminutive midfielder was within reach as the Welshman clearly reminded him of last year’s incident when he was shoved to the floor at half time. Made sure he came out on top of this battle though and unfurled some of his now trademark brave sliding blocks when Dykes took aim.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley (STAR MAN): 9
The captain is back! After a tough few months away from the field, and struggling by his own admission at times when back on it, this was the Bradley that Town fans know and love. Marshalled the back-line superbly, especially from corners as there was to be no repeat of the Huddersfield fiasco, with Luton looking watertight against set-plays. Late aberration when flicking against his own bar, the ball going in off Horvath didn't matter either.
Photo: Liam Smith