HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 QPR 1

4. Sonny Bradley (STAR MAN): 9

The captain is back! After a tough few months away from the field, and struggling by his own admission at times when back on it, this was the Bradley that Town fans know and love. Marshalled the back-line superbly, especially from corners as there was to be no repeat of the Huddersfield fiasco, with Luton looking watertight against set-plays. Late aberration when flicking against his own bar, the ball going in off Horvath didn't matter either.

Photo: Liam Smith