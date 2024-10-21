HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Watford 0

4 . Mark McGuinness: 9

A game that could be the making of McGuinness in a Luton shirt as following one heavy touch that he got away with, referee Stephen Martin not awarding a foul when he looked to have brought down Bayo, he was quite outstanding afterwards. One last-ditch sliding challenge on the Hornets forward might be his sliding doors moment, as timed to perfection, it was met with roars of approval from the entire ground. Completely dominated things afterwards, with one cracking 50/50 block, he exuded confidence in everything he did. More of the same please. Photo: David Horn