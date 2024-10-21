HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Watford 0

Luton ran out 3-0 winners over local rivals Watford during a quite brilliant derby day victory on home soil at the weekend.
Jordan Clark put the hosts in front after 11 minutes, before second half goals from Carlton Morris and Jacob Brown ensured Town triumphed. To find out how the Hatters players rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Thought he was going to concede in the most bizarre fashion after Holmes’ backpass flew over his head in the opening five minutes, but thankfully it bounced just past the post. On a derby day, the Belgian would surely have expected to be tested far more than he was, only having to make one actual save from Dele-Bashiru's curling attempt in the second half, flying to his left to parry away. With his patched up defence standing firm, it allowed Kaminski to finally enjoy a first home clean sheet of the season. Photo: David Horn
2. Victor Moses: 8.5
Showed all of his experience with a brilliant outing in the right wingback berth. Knew just when to get stuck into his opponents, winning a joint high four tackles for his side and was also able to give Luton some real width when taking up some great positions offensively on his flank. Big game player mentality shone through as he helped Town manage the game magnificently when they were 2-0 up during the second half but down the bare bones defensively. Photo: David Horn
3. Reece Burke: 8
Seemed to have a far more structured role on this occasion, although he did still have Luton's first attempt on target, staying forward from a free kick and seeing a low shot well saved by Bachman. Solid outing defensively as well, allowing the Watford attackers very little sighters of Kaminski's goal as the Hatters dominated proceedings. Sadly became one of a number who had to go off though as after making it seven league starts in a row for the first time since joining, he tweaked his groin when stretching after the break. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 9
A game that could be the making of McGuinness in a Luton shirt as following one heavy touch that he got away with, referee Stephen Martin not awarding a foul when he looked to have brought down Bayo, he was quite outstanding afterwards. One last-ditch sliding challenge on the Hornets forward might be his sliding doors moment, as timed to perfection, it was met with roars of approval from the entire ground. Completely dominated things afterwards, with one cracking 50/50 block, he exuded confidence in everything he did. More of the same please. Photo: David Horn
