HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 4 Barnet 1

Luton got their Vertu Trophy campaign off to a fine start by beating League Two Barnet 4-1 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.
Lasse Nordas, Jerry Yates, Cohen Bramall and Shayden Morris were all on target for the hosts and to find out how Town’s players rated, see below.
1. James Shea: 7.5
Goalkeeper had a quiet first period apart from rushing off his line to head clear when Barnet ventured into the Town half which brought cheers from the home supporters. After the break, the popular stopper had more work as Barnet dominated possession and had plenty more territory, making an excellent save from Adeniran who thought he had pulled one back from close range. Came off his line well to claim some crosses, and was seconds away from the clean sheet he was clearly desperate for, Senior’s pinpoint header in stoppage time giving him no chance at all. Photo: David Horn
2. Gideon Kodua (STAR MAN): 8.5
Wingback was a livewire right from the word go with an exciting display, particularly during the first half. Bursting away on the right flank early on, as set free by Nelson's pass, his first time cross was tucked home by Nordas. Another mazy run saw him dance past three Barnet players, leading to another chance for the Norwegian which Evans was able to save. The noise from the 3,000 or so Town supporters often peaked when he had the ball at his feet and looks a thrilling acquisition with every passing minute of first team football he gets. Photo: David Horn
3. Christian Chigozie: 8
Having been named among the substitutes at Burton Albion on Saturday then it always looked like the teenager would get a start when Barnet were in town for the Vertu Trophy. After a dominant first half, he had more work to do after the break, but was able to keep things in front of him for the majority of the second period. Showed good strength and positioning late on when he made an excellent clearance inside his own six yard box which earned him a big hug from goalkeeper Shea, although moments later the Bees did pull one back. Photo: David Horn
4. Christ Makosso: 7.5
Moved across to the centre of defence as Bloomfield wanted to see how he coped with the positional switch following Mark McGuinness's deadline day move to Sheffield United which now opens up a berth in the Hatters' back-line. Had the Bees forwards under control in the first half, as he used his pace well, while still being able to make some crowd pleasing tackles throughout the game. Yet again came close to his first goal in a Luton shirt only to see his late effort from a corner crash against team-mate Morris and fly wide of the target. Photo: David Horn