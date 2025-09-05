HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 4 Barnet 1

3 . Christian Chigozie: 8

Having been named among the substitutes at Burton Albion on Saturday then it always looked like the teenager would get a start when Barnet were in town for the Vertu Trophy. After a dominant first half, he had more work to do after the break, but was able to keep things in front of him for the majority of the second period. Showed good strength and positioning late on when he made an excellent clearance inside his own six yard box which earned him a big hug from goalkeeper Shea, although moments later the Bees did pull one back. Photo: David Horn