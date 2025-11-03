HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 4 Forest Green Rovers 3

1 . Josh Keeley: 5

Strange night at times for the keeper as he came rushing out of his area in the first half, almost ending up near enough at the half-way line, only for the ball to hold up as thankfully one of his team-mates made the intervention instead. Did come off his line well in the opening seconds of the second period to deny Knowles, before the goals started raining in. Unlucky to see Mengi's head deflect one beyond him, but no real chance with the other two unerring finishes. Thankful his crossbar repelled Mendy's attempt, while did enough, just, to put Dausch off when he should have made it 4-4 in stoppage time. Photo: Andy Rowland