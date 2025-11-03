HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 4 Forest Green Rovers 3

Town had led 3-0 through Nahki Wells (2) and Lamine Fanne, before Robbie Savage’s side scored three goals in 19 second half minutes to level at 3-3. Substitute Gideon Kodua then netted in stoppage time to win it and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 5
Strange night at times for the keeper as he came rushing out of his area in the first half, almost ending up near enough at the half-way line, only for the ball to hold up as thankfully one of his team-mates made the intervention instead. Did come off his line well in the opening seconds of the second period to deny Knowles, before the goals started raining in. Unlucky to see Mengi's head deflect one beyond him, but no real chance with the other two unerring finishes. Thankful his crossbar repelled Mendy's attempt, while did enough, just, to put Dausch off when he should have made it 4-4 in stoppage time. Photo: Andy Rowland
2. Nigel Lonwijk: 4.5
Another who looked to be doing okay in the first half, as he carried on his efforts from Northampton, he made some strong challenges, also going close early on when Walsh's corner hit his boot and was hammered away by the visiting defence. Blocked well from Buyabu's shot, but after the break, got off to a shaky start, finding Knowles a real handful, trying a back header when the ball was an inch off the turf, his blushes saved by Keeley. Wasn't strong enough to stop the sub cutting inside and making it 3-1, before he wasn't able to get enough on his clearance as Dausch hammered home for the third. Photo: Andy Rowland
3. Cohen Bramall: 6
Looked to have some real intent in the first half as he got forward well on the left hand side, with his delivery impressive, one just missed by a slipping Richards at the back post. Clearly on free kick duties whenever Town are in shooting range as made sure he got his set-piece on target, which when spilled by the keeper, allowed Wells to tap in and make it 2-0. Appeared to have got back well and prevented Rovers from levelling when blocking Whitwell's advances, only for the cross to be hammered home by Dausch. Involved in the early stages of the winner, as his header forward saw Town able to grab their fourth. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Teden Mengi: 4
Appeared to have things under control in the first half with Rovers barely threatening, as when they did, was in the right place to make a terrific block from Buyabu's shot that looked destined to fly into the net. After the break, it all started to go wrong though as his ill-advised attempts to get in the way of Knowles' efforts saw the ball flick off his head and wrongfoot Keeley to make it 3-1. Not long after, he was nutmegged by Whitwell who burst clear, with his recovery efforts only leading to a penalty that was tucked away. Rovers' third also came when his tackle rebounded to a visiting player, the centre half apologising on social media afterwards for his display. Photo: Andy Rowland