HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 4 Harrogate Town 0

Luton ran out 4-0 winners over League Two side Harrogate Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. After going 29 days without a game, goals from Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome, Kal Naismith and Luke Berry saw the Hatters set up a tie against Cambridge United next month. To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 8
One dash out of his area that almost led to a goal, he was the main reason Luton weren’t breached in the closing stages, with a terrific low save from Armstrong, while also kept out Diarra too. Came from crosses impressively too.
2. James Bree: 6
Some lovely control on the run when found by crossfield passes, but the final ball wasn’t quite what he wanted. Caught out of position once or twice, as like many, he will have hoped to shake off the rust from 29 days without a game.
3. Amari’i Bell: 5.5
Had his hands full, especially during the first period as Harrogate got plenty of joy on their right hand side, threatening on numerous occasions. Looked more comfortable after the break before making way for Mpanzu.
4. Reece Burke: 6.5
Kept things simple for the majority of the tie, as Luton came under plenty of pressure although did look to dart forward when possible on the right. Almost punished for one late error only to see Shea come to his rescue.