HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 4 Preston North End 0

Luton once more responded to a defeat at the first time of asking with a convincing 4-0 win over Preston North End last night.
Luke Berry's double and Fred Onyedinma's strike saw the hosts in control at the break, as Bambo Diaby then put through his own net late on, Town climbing up to fifth in the table.
To find out how the hosts rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 7.5
Marked his 100th game for the Hatters with his 40th clean sheet. Made a vital save from Archer at 1-0 as he raced off his line to deflect behind, but had mainly a watching brief afterwards such was Luton’s dominance.
2. James Bree: 8.5
Had a field day from set-pieces, an early cross leading to Berry’s opener, with Onyedinma tucking home his free-kick. Might have had more assists, while dropped into centre half when Burke was injured, doing a commendable job.
3. Amari’i Bell: 9
Impressed again with the effortless manner in which he both defends and attacks. So cool in getting out of tight spots and his ability to get forward gives Luton a new dimension. Went close with a header while his cross-shot led to the own goal.
4. Peter Kioso: 9
Started on the right of the back three, then moved into the centre but didn’t let it faze him as he gave a powerhouse performance, particularly aerially. Thought he had a first Luton goal, but it was Onyedinma's, almost on target twice after the break too.