Luton celebrate opening Jacob Butterfield's goal in their opening win at Barnsley

Hatters Rated: Luton Town's top performers in August

Luton Town completed a highly promising first month in the Championship by finishing August with back-to-back league victories.

The Hatters sit 15th the table after two wins, one draw and three defeats from the opening six matches. The Luton News has rated Town's players after every league encounter and see below to find out who is topping the charts so far.

Has only played once in the league so far, coming in during the second half of Town's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City. Redeemed himself with an excellent display during the return cup win in Wales.

1. Luke Berry: 5.5

Made just the one substitute appearance so far for the Hatters, that coming in the final stages of last weekend's 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

2. Lloyd Jones: 6

Another with just the one appearance from the bench so far, as he came on to shore up Town's back-line in the 3-1 win at Barnsley.

3. Brendan Galloway: 6

Still waiting for his first league start since arriving on loan from Chelsea, with three substitute appearances so far, his best in the victory over Huddersfield. Caught the eye in the Carabao Cup though.

4. Izzy Brown: 6.6

