HATTERS RATED: Manchester City 5 Luton Town 1

2 . Fred Onyedinma: 6.5

On just his second Premier League start he was playing full back and up against one of the toughest opponents in the top flight in Belgian international Jeremy Doku. Managed to keep him relatively quiet in the first half, as Town were able to keep the deficit to one. After the break, he was behind some of the visitors' rare attacks, getting the better of Gvardiol to pick out Woodrow who hit the bar. With legs tiring and the spaces getting bigger, Doku eventually won the battle, Onyedinma bringing down the winger for a penalty and then mesmerised for the fourth. Photo: DARREN STAPLES