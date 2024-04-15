HATTERS RATED: Manchester City 5 Luton Town 1

Luton went down to a 5-1 defeat against title-challengers Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The Hatters conceded early on when Daiki Hashioka scored an unfortunate own goal, although it took them an hour to double that lead, Mateo Kovacic on target in the second period. Erling Haaland then converted a penalty, before Ross Barkley pulled one back with 12 minutes left, only to see Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol find the net late on. To find out how the Town players rated on the day, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 8
Under an onslaught from virtually the word go, saving well as Haaland raced through, only to see the striker's volley unfortunately rebound off Hashioka and go into the net. Kept it to one in the first period, with a number of stops, his best when pawing away from fellow countryman De Bruyne. Couldn't quite offer the same resistance after the break as City turned on the style when they got within shooting range, but still managed to make a terrific block to prevent a sixth in injury time, moving back to the top of the Premier League saves chart once more. Photo: DARREN STAPLES
2. Fred Onyedinma: 6.5
On just his second Premier League start he was playing full back and up against one of the toughest opponents in the top flight in Belgian international Jeremy Doku. Managed to keep him relatively quiet in the first half, as Town were able to keep the deficit to one. After the break, he was behind some of the visitors' rare attacks, getting the better of Gvardiol to pick out Woodrow who hit the bar. With legs tiring and the spaces getting bigger, Doku eventually won the battle, Onyedinma bringing down the winger for a penalty and then mesmerised for the fourth. Photo: DARREN STAPLES
3. Daiki Hashioka: 7
Could do absolutely nothing when Haaland's volley crashed into his face and deflected into the net, making it a desperately unlucky second own goal in three matches, having done so against Arsenal too. Recovered his composure afterwards though and put in a very decent performance when holding his shape and helping to keep City out for large periods in what is an unfamiliar centre back role against the treble winners no less. Threw himself in the way of a number of shots, with four blocks, as he kept going until the very end. Photo: DARREN STAPLES
4. Reece Burke: 7.5
Thankfully he was fit enough to be named in the XI as he was Luton’s one recognised centre half in what was a truly mix and match back four. Collided with Doughty inside 90 seconds as Haaland got away to help City break the deadlock, but then restricted the red-hot Norwegian to limited opportunities afterwards, Town keeping their hosts out for over an hour. Put his body on the line brilliantly so many times as did the rest of the back-line and for effort alone, they were unfortunate to end up conceding three goals so late on. Photo: Matt McNulty