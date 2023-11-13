HATTERS RATED: Manchester United 1 Luton Town 0

4 . Tom Lockyer: 7.5

Knew he would have to keep his wits about him with the hosts looking for a morale-boosting win and did that for almost all of the game as Luton were able to defend their box impressively. Often in the right position to clear away United's crosses, until Town's defence were punished for not clearing their lines, Lindelof popping up to score the only goal. Ventured further upfield in the latter stages, but the Hatters weren't able to end their losing streak at Old Trafford. Photo: Liam Smith