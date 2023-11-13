HATTERS RATED: Manchester United 1 Luton Town 0

Luton were unable to end their losing run at an unhappy hunting ground in Old Trafford on Saturday as they suffered a 17th straight defeat when beaten 1-0 by Manchester United on Saturday.
The hosts had to wait for the breakthrough, defender Victor Lindelof scoring the only goal of the game just before the hour mark, as a valiant Hatters were unable to mount a comeback.
To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
In a terrific vein of form at the moment, as once more, Luton needed their stopper to get through to half time on level terms. They did so thanks to the Belgian's magnificent save from Hojlund’s close range attempt, when the Danish striker looked certain to score, also closing Garnacho down as well. No chance with the goal, but then ensured Town were still in it during the latter stages, denying Rashford and also palming away McTominay’s header. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore (STAR MAN) 8
Got back quickly when it looked like Garnacho was going to round Kaminski and put the hosts in front, as his bursts forward allowed Town some rare possession in the opening 45 minutes. Picked out Morris wonderfully for his header, while as Luton got into the contest after the break, he was one of the visitors' main threats, always an out ball on the right as he never stopped running, leaving everything out there yet again. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 8
On his return to his former club, the ex-United defender gave a decent demonstration as to just what United are missing out on by letting their academy graduate leave with a solid display. Strong in the tackle and good on the ball, he got a crucial block to prevent Reguilon being able to make the most of a good opportunity inside the area. Almost made it the fairy tale comeback in stoppage time, only to shoot straight at Onana. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Knew he would have to keep his wits about him with the hosts looking for a morale-boosting win and did that for almost all of the game as Luton were able to defend their box impressively. Often in the right position to clear away United's crosses, until Town's defence were punished for not clearing their lines, Lindelof popping up to score the only goal. Ventured further upfield in the latter stages, but the Hatters weren't able to end their losing streak at Old Trafford. Photo: Liam Smith