HATTERS RATED: Middlesbrough 2 Luton Town 1

Luton saw their three-game winning run in the Championship ended in timid fashion as they lost 2-1 to fellow play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough on Saturday.
The hosts led through Paddy McNair's 17th minutes penalty, before Duncan Watmore doubled the advantage with three minutes left.
Harry Cornick did pull one back in stoppage time, but it was too late, and to find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Alex Palmer: 5.5
Was having a fairly quiet debut until Town conceded a penalty and he was beaten by McNair’s spot-kick. Not much to do after the break either until Watmore made it 2-0, the loanee admitting afterwards he felt he could have done better.
2. James Bree: 6
With Town never at their best, then the visitors couldn’t really use their wingbacks with the regularity they would have wanted. Set-pieces almost came to the rescue when one hanging corner in the second half saw Jerome go close.
3. Amari’i Bell: 6
Lucky to see his slip in the first half go unpunished as the cross was cut out by Palmer. Other than that, his advances on the left that have been a highlight recently were few and far between such was the stop-start nature of the game.
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 7
Kept things simple on a difficult pitch as he looked solid for the majority of the contest, more often than not winning his aerial battles against the home forwards and clearing his lines well when Boro attacked.