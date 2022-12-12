HATTERS RATED: Middlesbrough 2 Luton Town 1

4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5

One of two who were back from a spell out in Qatar as he looked to adapt to the drop in temperature when running out at the Riverside. Got stuck into the task well, as after the break he had a running battle with the Boro forwards, words exchanged by both parties. Should have put the Hatters 2-1 ahead just after the break, volleying wide when completely unmarked, as Crooks showed him how it was done in stoppage time.

Photo: Liam Smith