HATTERS RATED: Middlesbrough 5 Luton Town 1

Luton suffered their worst defeat of the season as they were thumped 5-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday.
The visitors conceded four goals in just 24 minutes either side of time as Boro ran riot, Jordan Clark coming off the bench to score what was a mere consolation in the closing stages. To find out how the Hatters rated during the embarrassing loss, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 3.5
Goalkeeper was having a fairly easy time of it early on, getting involved with his centre halves as the game was very much in the balance. However a short corner routine in which he rather sold himself, picking the wrong way saw Burgzorg open the scoring and from then on he had little chance, Latte Lath doing brilliantly to make it 2-0. Parried Doak’s shot, but the three efforts on target after the break all went in, caught in two minds for Burgzorg's second, although no chance with Azaz's terrific finishes. Photo: David Horn
2. Daiki Hashioka: 4.5
Started on the right hand side as Luton had some positive moments in the opening period, as it was his low cross that picked out Adebayo for a decent chance, Baptiste unable to make the most of it. With the visitors scoring twice in the first half, he was then shunted over to the left for the second period as Bell couldn’t continue, but as all Town’s players did, struggled to cope with on-loan Liverpool attacker Doak, as Boro easily ran in three more goals. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Teden Mengi: 3
Centre half was asked to go again for his third game in a week and looked to be coping fairly comfortably with the Boro forward threats in the opening half an hour, as the hosts didn't look like running riot. That all changed once the hosts led as he decided to drop deep to play Latte Lath for the second goal, the Ivory Coast international spinning him to make it 2-0. Things then went from bad to worse, while he almost got in McGuinness’s way for the fourth as the fight and personal pride appeared to be severely lacking. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 3
Defensively it was all going swimmingly until Luton were breached from a set-piece as for the next 25 minutes, Town simply just raised the white flag, allowing Boro to score with virtually every attack, the solid display from Cardiff on Wednesday a million miles away. Appeared to be pulled back which meant he was out of position for the third, but had to be stronger and then needed to do so much better when Latte Lath went through for the fourth, missing his ill-advised sliding tackle which saw the forward clean through on Kaminski. That fact that the hosts only added one more afterwards was really because they declared too. Photo: Alex Pantling
