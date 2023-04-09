HATTERS RATED: Millwall 0 Luton Town 0

Luton played out a 0-0 draw with fellow top six hopefuls Millwall at the New Den on Saturday.
With precious little goalmouth activity for either side, the result did see Rob Edwards’ side extend their unbeaten run to eight games.
To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Up to 18 clean sheets for the season and with the visitors defence giving Luton such a solid base to work from, was only really called into action once, getting down well to his left to turn aside Leonard’s daisycutter for a corner. Although the Lions pressured at times during the second period, he never looked in danger of conceding. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 7.5
With very little going on for either side in terms of goalscoring chances, then his opportunities of getting forward were limited. With that being the case, he did his defensive duties impressively, top of the tackle count for the Hatters, with a number of important clearances too. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 7.5
Part of a back three who were up to the task once again, making sure Horvath was only really properly extended once. Didn’t ever look like repeating his Watford heroics due to the close nature of the contest, but will no doubt be happy with securing yet another shut-out. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 7.5
He along with the rest of Town’s defence made life tough for the Lions’ forward duo of Bradshaw and Flemming, as neither could ever get a proper sight of Horvath’s goal. One moment where he looked beaten for pace, made sure he got back well, conceding a corner rather than a penalty. Helped manage the contest in the second period too. Photo: Liam Smith