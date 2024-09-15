HATTERS RATED: Millwall 0 Luton Town 1

Luton picked up their first victory of the season on Saturday as they defeated Millwall 1-0 at the Den.
Teden Mengi’s terrific strike on 10 minutes was enough for the Hatters to emerge triumphant and to find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
Had a fairly quiet first half as Luton were able to keep Millwall to long range attempts, although invited pressure at times with his distribution when attempting to play out from the back. However, he was then a huge reason as to why the Hatters were able to celebrate a first win of the season when stopping Langstaff from equalising after the striker went clean through on goal. Also sprung to his right to claw away Hutchinson’s header in the last seconds of stoppage time and prevent what would have been a gut-wrenching leveller. Photo: David Rogers
2. Alfie Doughty (STAR MAN): 8.5
Had spoken beforehand about how Town needed to take their anger out on the Lions and it was clear from the word go that the visitors were up for it. Switched over to the right wingback role and it was an inspired move as he was a constant threat, winning the ball back in the Millwall half time and time again. Played his part in the goal when his shot was well saved and kept on getting forward to be a real creative outlet for Town. Also defended well with some big tackles and interceptions around his own area to ensure Luton were finally triumphant. Photo: David Horn
3. Reece Burke: 8
Centre half’s return to full fitness is another huge boost for the Hatters as he was able to start his second league game in a row. Handled the Millwall threats during the first period as Luton looked to have the upper hand, but was called on far more in the second period as the Lions varied their attacks. Joint top of the tackles count, while also added a number of interceptions and clearances as well, completing a first 90 minutes of the season to ensure Town could finally enjoy that winning feeling on the road once more. Photo: Andrew Redington
4. Mark McGuinness: 8
After the disappointment of his mistake against QPR last time out, the defender was eager to demonstrate just why Town were so keen to sign him during the transfer window and did just that with a no-nonsense display at the Den which was just what he and boss Edwards would have been after. Got his head to things when he had to on numerous occasions and cleared his lines effectively as well to ensure that the Millwall forwards didn't often get in behind him. First shut-out of what is hopefully many more in a Hatters shirt. Photo: Alex Pantling
