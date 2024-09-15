HATTERS RATED: Millwall 0 Luton Town 1

4 . Mark McGuinness: 8

After the disappointment of his mistake against QPR last time out, the defender was eager to demonstrate just why Town were so keen to sign him during the transfer window and did just that with a no-nonsense display at the Den which was just what he and boss Edwards would have been after. Got his head to things when he had to on numerous occasions and cleared his lines effectively as well to ensure that the Millwall forwards didn't often get in behind him. First shut-out of what is hopefully many more in a Hatters shirt. Photo: Alex Pantling