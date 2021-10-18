HATTERS RATED: Millwall 0 Luton Town 2

Luton picked up a first victory at Millwall since May 1999 after Harry Cornick's clinical double secured an excellent and fully deserved 2-0 win on Saturday. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 8.5
Was relatively untroubled until Luton had moved 2-0 in front. Then called into action to make a flying stop from Wallace’s free kick, before his key moment, a terrific save from the penalty. Also clawed out Smith’s late header too.
2. James Bree: 9
In his best and most consistent form for the Hatters right now, as he looks sharp, athletic and more importantly confident. Big part of the opening goal as his burst was taken on by Clark. Defended excellently throughout as well.
3. Amari’i Bell: 8
Like the rest of Town’s defence, made sure he dug in and stood up to the test from what was a physical and direct Millwall side. Luton now haven’t conceded since he returned to the team in the second half at Bournemouth.
4. Tom Lockyer: 9
Put his body on the line all game as he made a terrific block from Afobe’s effort in the first half and also stood up to Ojo’s close range blast. Carried that determination on in the second period as his positioning was usually spot on.