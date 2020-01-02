Hatters rated: Millwall 3 Luton Town 1

Luton slumped to a ninth successive away defeat on New Year's Day, going down to a 3-1 defeat at Millwall.
The Hatters had led through Sonny Bradley's 42nd minute goal, only to concede three times in 12 second half minutes as they dropped to the bottom of the table. See below for Town's player ratings at the New Den.
1. James Shea: 5
Didnt have much to do in the first half, but then ended up picking the ball out of the next three times later on in the second. Time-wasting early after the break didn't help his sides cause as it just gave Millwall that extra desire.
First half went to plan as he defended well to keep the Lions out. Couldnt prevent the onslaught of crosses after the break as he was outjumped at the back post for the equaliser, then backed off Mahoney who made it 2-1.
Impressive first period as he kept Millwall quiet while popped up unmarked to give Luton a rare away led. Stopped for the equaliser though after the linesmans flag, and unable to prevent Smith putting the result beyond doubt.