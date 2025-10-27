HATTERS RATED: Northampton Town 0 Luton Town 1

2 . Nigel Lonwijk: 8

Finally showed some of the form that saw him brought in from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer as recalled to the starting line-up it was no surprise to see him move to the right back role after Wilshere hinted at it during his pre-match press conference. Was excellent and powerful in the air, also making plenty of good interventions as he led the way in terms of tackles and interceptions too. Decent on the ball as well, he came close to scoring himself, seeing his far post header saved as could be the answer to a position that has troubled Town so far. Photo: Pete Norton