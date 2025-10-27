HATTERS RATED: Northampton Town 0 Luton Town 1

Luton picked up a first win of Jack Wilshere’s reign when they triumphed 1-0 at Northampton Town on Saturday.
Midfielder Lamine Fanne scored his maiden goal for the club on 77 minutes to ensure the Hatters left with all three points and to find out how the Town players rated, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 7.5
Wasn’t really stretched in the first half as the Hatters kept their opponents away from goal for the majority, but then when the chaos ensued after the break and the contest opened up, he was able to race off his line and prevent Swyer finding the net with his legs. Fortunate that Wheatley volleyed straight at him when the scores were goalless, before showing strong hands to parry away McGeehan's free kick just after Town had gone in front. Got a slight and crucial nick when Wheatley went through in stoppage time which allowed Odoffin to clear off the line. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Nigel Lonwijk: 8
Finally showed some of the form that saw him brought in from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer as recalled to the starting line-up it was no surprise to see him move to the right back role after Wilshere hinted at it during his pre-match press conference. Was excellent and powerful in the air, also making plenty of good interventions as he led the way in terms of tackles and interceptions too. Decent on the ball as well, he came close to scoring himself, seeing his far post header saved as could be the answer to a position that has troubled Town so far. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Teden Mengi: 8.5
His best outing of the season as he looked committed and on it from the word go. Had a fairly simple first period as Northampton didn't offer a lot going forward, but was then tested on a much more regular basis after the break as the Cobblers went longer and longer, winning his headers time and time again. Well positioned to make a good tackle when Northampton broke on their right as well as the only time he got things wrong it led to a free kick that Keeley saved impressively. Reaction from Odoffin's stoppage time clearance showed how much the victory meant. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Kal Naismith (STAR MAN) 8.5
Moved into the left-sided centre half role to give Luton the balance that Wilshere had spoken about beforehand. After struggling to reach his best at times this term, began to look a class apart, particularly during a five minute spell in the first half when he demonstrated all the tricks and flicks on the ball that Luton fans became accustomed to during his first spell at the club. A commanding presence in the air too, winning 12 headers in total, he helped repel most of Northampton's attacks, with one escape in stoppage time when his back header was seized upon by Wheatley, Odoffin coming to the rescue. Photo: Pete Norton