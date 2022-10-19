HATTERS RATED: Norwich City 0 Luton Town 1

4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 9

Absolutely loves a battle against one of the best strikers in the league and they don’t come much better than Pukki, making sure the forward drew a blank after having very little to work with. Earned a slap from McLean that saw the Canaries midfielder sent off, while crucially threw himself in the way of Aaron's late strike that looked in. Uses his body so well when defending his goal and consistently impressive form means he is becoming a real fan favourite now.

Photo: Liam Smith