HATTERS RATED: Norwich City 0 Luton Town 1

Luton made it seven games unbeaten with a terrific 1-0 victory at Norwich City on Tuesday night.
Carlton Morris returned to his former side to score the only goal on 62 minutes, outwitting his marker and then finding the bottom corner to notch his seventh of the season.
To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Recovered from a few iffy clearances in the opening minutes to turn in yet another secure showing between the posts. For all Norwich’s pretty passing, with Pukki’s aim off, the only real saves he had to make were from range, denying both Sargent and then Sara in the second period. First visiting goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at Carrow Road this season.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Fred Onyedinma: 7.5
Restored to the team at wingback as Luton switched things up. Had the odd burst forward on the right, one cross-shot just in front of Morris, but saw his other deliveries well defended by the home back-line. Defended well though, getting a vital foot or head in when City looked to threaten. Off with what looked like a slight knock just after the hour for Bradley.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. James Bree: 8
With Luton changing a few personnel due to the three game week, he dropped into the back three and made sure that City created very few clear-cut opportunities. Got back well to just put Pukki off after a mix-up for the Hatters led to the forward finding himself in a good position. Great shift defensively as Luton kept things tight for almost 100 minutes, one well-executed sliding challenge inside his box the perfect example.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 9
Absolutely loves a battle against one of the best strikers in the league and they don’t come much better than Pukki, making sure the forward drew a blank after having very little to work with. Earned a slap from McLean that saw the Canaries midfielder sent off, while crucially threw himself in the way of Aaron's late strike that looked in. Uses his body so well when defending his goal and consistently impressive form means he is becoming a real fan favourite now.
Photo: Liam Smith