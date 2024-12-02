HATTERS RATED: Norwich City 4 Luton Town 2

Luton fell to their sixth successive away defeat when beaten 4-2 at Norwich City on Saturday.
The Hatters had led through Elijah Adebayo early on, only to then gift Ante Crnac two goals before the break as they trailed 2-1. In the second period, Jacob Brown drew Town level, but with nine minutes left, the visitors' defence fell apart once more as Norwich netted twice to seal the three points. To find out how Town’s players rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 3.5
Looks a shadow of the goalkeeper who was denying some of the very best Premier League attackers last term, as he has now conceded 20 goals on the road already. Fortunate that Sainz missed the target early on, before his weak punch was seized upon for City’s first, part of the litany of defensive errors made by the visitors. Deflection took Crnac's attempt away from him as although he did make one good save from Duffy's header, was left exposed as Norwich struck twice late on to seal Luton's seventh defeat outside of Bedfordshire. Photo: Stephen Pond
2. Daiki Hashioka: 5
While his team-mates made mistake after mistake, the Japanese international at least tried to remain solid in the face of some good Norwich attacks, still able to complete a number of clearances and important interventions, as he kept the division's leading scorer Sainz quiet apart from when Luton's defence gave him the opportunity through their own errors. Wasn't able to really feature as a threat himself though, only escaping to send in two crosses during the 90 minutes of action. Photo: Stephen Pond
3. Teden Mengi: 2.5
Centre half made a poor start as he gave the ball away near his own area, Sainz shooting into the side-netting. Another woeful decision led to City's leveller as didn't near to head a cross away, but when he did, sent it up rather than out, Norwich able to return it with interest. Made one good block afterwards and slightly unlucky to see his attempt to stop Crnac making it 2-0 deflect past Kaminski, but it wasn't an afternoon that he covered himself in glory, showing his frustrations towards Edwards after putting a pass straight out of play. Hasn't looked right for a while now and could well be one for the chop now after the manager's comments. Photo: Stephen Pond
4. Mark McGuinness: 3
Wasn't an afternoon that any Luton defenders will remember in a hurry as their errors led to Town suffering a sixth straight defeat on the road. After the Hatters were pegged back, he assumed Chong would clear his lines, switching off as City made it 2-1. Did try and use his height at the other end, only to see the ball loop over, but with Luton looking like they had secured a point, he decided to lunge in on Crnac only to miss his tackle, allowing Marcondes to tap in a crucial third goal. Also opted to go to ground in when Hernandez crossed leaving Sainz with another simple tap-in. Photo: Richard Pelham