HATTERS RATED: Norwich City 4 Luton Town 2

3 . Teden Mengi: 2.5

Centre half made a poor start as he gave the ball away near his own area, Sainz shooting into the side-netting. Another woeful decision led to City's leveller as didn't near to head a cross away, but when he did, sent it up rather than out, Norwich able to return it with interest. Made one good block afterwards and slightly unlucky to see his attempt to stop Crnac making it 2-0 deflect past Kaminski, but it wasn't an afternoon that he covered himself in glory, showing his frustrations towards Edwards after putting a pass straight out of play. Hasn't looked right for a while now and could well be one for the chop now after the manager's comments. Photo: Stephen Pond