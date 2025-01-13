HATTERS RATED: Nottingham Forest 2 Luton Town 0

Ryan Yates’ header just before half time put the Reds in front, before Ramon Sosa made it 2-0 midway through the second period. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Deceived by Yates’ long range strike that cannoned against the bar on its way over the top, but always in the game when Ward-Prowse was standing over a set-piece, often opting to punch clear with a crowd of players in front of him. Did well to prevent one inswinging free kick from going in, claiming the loose ball ahead of Boly on the line. Couldn't stop Yates’ stooping header from going in, but was largely untroubled in the second period, only for Sosa to sweep home a counter attack and double Forest's advantage. Photo: David Horn
2. Reuell Walters: 6.5
Was kept on his toes throughout with Boro looking to attack down the wings whenever possible, utilising their tricky wide players and pacy attackers. Saw penalty appeals against him waved away when Sosa went down in the first half, as he made five tackles for the Hatters, the most from any visitor on the day. Wasn't able to get across Sosa to prevent the Paraguay international from sealing victory with 22 minutes left, but a good cross in the latter stage led to a Morris header parried away. Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Amari'i Bell: 6
Stayed out in the left back role once more as Luton didn't deviate from the formation that headed to QPR just under a week earlier. As is expected, the Jamaican international was good on the ball, with a passing accuracy that was a shade over 90%, but couldn't really affect the contest either defensively or in an attacking sense either. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 7
Made a superb sliding block in the early stages as the tricky Silva was played in, throwing himself in the way of his shot, doing the same shortly afterwards when the Portuguese attacker wriggled clear of his markers in the penalty area. Did get caught out once along with Holes when a long ball saw Morato scuff tamely wide, but apart from that he kept a Premier League forward-line to few genuine chances, particularly in the second period when Luton did enjoy some good periods of ascendancy. Photo: Shaun Botterill
