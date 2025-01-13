HATTERS RATED: Nottingham Forest 2 Luton Town 0

2 . Reuell Walters: 6.5

Was kept on his toes throughout with Boro looking to attack down the wings whenever possible, utilising their tricky wide players and pacy attackers. Saw penalty appeals against him waved away when Sosa went down in the first half, as he made five tackles for the Hatters, the most from any visitor on the day. Wasn't able to get across Sosa to prevent the Paraguay international from sealing victory with 22 minutes left, but a good cross in the latter stage led to a Morris header parried away. Photo: Shaun Botterill