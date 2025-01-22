HATTERS RATED: Oxford United 3 Luton Town 2

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 5.5

Slightly unfortunate to be beaten in the first half as got a big hand on Helik’s flying volley that bounced in front of him, but wasn’t able to do enough as it hit the inside of the post and dribbled over the line. Good handling from Dembele’s deflected cross and parried away another attempt from the winger, but will be left cursing his defenders after the break as they parted twice to allow Oxford to not only equalise, but then win it, the U's third not even met with as much as dive from the shocked Town stopper. Question marks from some over whether he could have done more to come out and claim Vaulk's cross or organised his team-mates better to deal with it. Photo: Shaun Botterill