HATTERS RATED: Oxford United 3 Luton Town 2

Luton slumped to a 12-straight defeat on the road in all competitions on Tuesday night, as they were beaten 3-2 by Oxford United.
The visitors had led 2-1 at half time thanks to strikes from Tom Krauß and Mark McGuinness, only to then concede two poor goals after the break, as the U’s ran out winners. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 5.5
Slightly unfortunate to be beaten in the first half as got a big hand on Helik’s flying volley that bounced in front of him, but wasn’t able to do enough as it hit the inside of the post and dribbled over the line. Good handling from Dembele’s deflected cross and parried away another attempt from the winger, but will be left cursing his defenders after the break as they parted twice to allow Oxford to not only equalise, but then win it, the U's third not even met with as much as dive from the shocked Town stopper. Question marks from some over whether he could have done more to come out and claim Vaulk's cross or organised his team-mates better to deal with it. Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Daiki Hashioka: 5.5
Started off fairly well as Luton threatened ending their miserable away run, making some decent headers away and winning the ball back well, with an impressive six tackles on the night. However, things started to turn as the full back couldn't stop Brannagan from crossing for the U's to make it 1-1 and then he was out-muscled by Brown as the centre back got clear in the box to prod home the equaliser on the hour mark. Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Amari’ Bell: 4.5
Found Placheta a real handful all game as the winger got on the ball and always looked to run at the Town full back. Didn’t always get out quickly enough to try and cut out the crossfield switch to the Polish winger, caught underneath it a fair few times, as the attacker was often left in space to try and work some magic. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half when appearing to bring him down inside the box as Luton's defence returned to the brittle ways that have haunted them this term. Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Tom Holmes: 5
Got caught on his heels when Brannagan crossed in the first half as Helik was able to get there first and volley into the net. Was the same after the break too when he couldn’t quite reach a corner as Brown brushed off Hashioka's attempts to stop him, left unmarked to draw the U's level. Did make a number of other clearances and used the ball well once more, but Luton paid the price for not defending their box well enough as they fell to yet another away defeat. Photo: Shaun Botterill
