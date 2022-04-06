HATTERS RATED: Peterborough United 1 Luton Town 1

Luton let two points slip from their grasp as a late equaliser meant they were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom of the table Peterborough United last night.
Danny Hylton had put Town in front early in the second half, but Jonson Clarke-Harris’s header with four minutes to go secured the strugglers a point.
To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 8
Made a stunning save from Kent early on, somehow clawing his header out. Was the busier of the two keepers throughout, usually from distance. Eventually beaten by Clarke-Harris's header and thankful his post deflected another late strike away.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Fred Onyedinma: 8 (STAR MAN)
Restored to the wing-back role and was a constant thorn in the side of the Posh defenders as they struggled to deal with his trickery and pace. Crossed for Adebayo to head over in the first half and then picked out Hylton for his goal.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Showed some typical moments of class on the left flank as he got into some dangerous positions but Town couldn’t quite make the most of them on this occasion. Unable to get out in time to prevent the cross for the late equaliser too.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. James Bree: 7.5
Dropped into the back three and stuck to his task well, making some good headed clearances as United looked to break through. Set-pieces caused some problems although Town weren’t able to make the most of them.
Photo: Liam Smith