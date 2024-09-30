HATTERS RATED: Plymouth Argyle 3 Luton Town 1

3 . Reece Burke: 6

With Town looking to settle, he unfortunately deflected a cross away from the covering Clark as Luton disappointingly conceded to the first attack that came their way. With the Hatters continually finding it tough going whenever Argyle ventured into their area, he at least stuck to his task, making seven tackles in a bid to try and keep the hosts quiet. Should have had an assist when sending over one brilliant cross that Adebayo headed wastefully over, as frustration got the better of him when booked late on for dissent. Photo: Liam Smith