HATTERS RATED: Plymouth Argyle 3 Luton Town 1

Luton saw their two-game winning run ended by a 3-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night.
The visitors fell behind early on, Rami Al Hajj on target, before Ibrahim Cissoko doubled the lead in the second period. Town substitute Victor Moses instantly pulled one back, but Cissoko completed the scoring in stoppage time to ensure the Pilgrims took the points. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Given little chance by Al Hajj's excellent finish from Plymouth’s first real attack of note and should have been beaten by Obafemi, only for the forward to thunder wide. Did well on a personal level, making a terrific save from Hajj's instinctive low effort and then displayed good reactions to keep out Hardie with his legs from close range too. Came under pressure late on as he was unable to prevent Cissoko from curving home before being wrong-footed by his second in stoppage time. Photo: David Rogers
2. Reuell Walters: 5.5
Tried to bring an attacking flair to the right hand side as he did venture forwards on occasion with one excellent run in the first period that was cynically ended by a Plymouth opponent. Had a tough time defensively though, especially when he was moved into the back three once more after injuries to both Mengi and Andersen, finding Cissoko an increasingly tough customer, the substitute able to cut in on to his right foot and locate the net twice to put the game beyond Luton. Photo: David Horn
3. Reece Burke: 6
With Town looking to settle, he unfortunately deflected a cross away from the covering Clark as Luton disappointingly conceded to the first attack that came their way. With the Hatters continually finding it tough going whenever Argyle ventured into their area, he at least stuck to his task, making seven tackles in a bid to try and keep the hosts quiet. Should have had an assist when sending over one brilliant cross that Adebayo headed wastefully over, as frustration got the better of him when booked late on for dissent. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mark McGuinness: 5.5
His difficult start to life with Luton continued as with just one clean sheet, the summer signing hasn't been able to bring the defensive solidity that he had been signed for. Somewhat isolated as the hosts were able to get a shot off almost whenever they entered the Hatters' area, three of them flying into the net. Was a threat in the Argyle box, particularly from Doughty's corners, but unfortunately his finishing was off, volleying wide with one attempt and then nodding another opportunity over the top. Photo: Alex Pantling
