HATTERS RATED: Portsmouth 0 Luton Town 0

3 . Reuell Walters: 8.5

Looks a real find by the recruitment team already as with it only being his second senior game, stood up to the challenge in the electric atmosphere that was crackling around Fratton Park. Kept his head when Town looked to play through the home side's press, which they were able to do on a number of times before the break, taking the ball in a tight space and finding a team-mate, while happy to break forward himself too. Showed he has no problem when being called on to defend as well, as despite one penalty shout against him, stood strong when Pompey had the lion's share of possession in a battling second period. Photo: David Horn