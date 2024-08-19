HATTERS RATED: Portsmouth 0 Luton Town 0

Luton picked up their first point of the Championship season on Saturday as they earned a goalless draw at Portsmouth.
The Hatters recovered from being reduced to 10 men in the first half when goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was sent off to ensure they got their second tier campaign up and running on the south coast. To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 5.5
Had made a pretty good start to the contest as the Belgian tipped over Shaughnessy’s header and then batted away Silvera’s fierce drive as well. Incurred the wrath of referee Busby when Luton took too long over a goal kick, and after they did it again, saw yellow, despite Mengi actually standing over the ball. That decision came back to haunt as after charging rashly out of his goal to clear, he cleaned out Lane and then Ogilvie as well, earning a red which saw Town have to play for an hour with 10 men. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 7
Wingback had some good moments in the first period as Luton looked a cohesive attacking unit, getting the ball down and looking to move it wide when possible. Looked to deliver when the chance arose, sending over a fine cross that saw Adebayo’s header brilliantly saved. With the Hatters reduced to 10 men, had less chance to sprint away on the right, the one time he did stretch his legs ending in a crude tug of the shirt from Dozzell. Photo: David Rogers
3. Reuell Walters: 8.5
Looks a real find by the recruitment team already as with it only being his second senior game, stood up to the challenge in the electric atmosphere that was crackling around Fratton Park. Kept his head when Town looked to play through the home side's press, which they were able to do on a number of times before the break, taking the ball in a tight space and finding a team-mate, while happy to break forward himself too. Showed he has no problem when being called on to defend as well, as despite one penalty shout against him, stood strong when Pompey had the lion's share of possession in a battling second period. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi (STAR MAN): 9
Up against Saydee, he stopped the Pompey striker having any significant influence on the game, showing his physical strength to dominate his opponent. After playing his part in Kaminski's red, delaying a goal kick that saw the keeper pick up his first yellow card, he stood up to the challenge of keeping out the hosts' superbly during the second half, with some terrific defending, demonstrating great positioning and pace to prevent any late scares as the Hatters ground out a long overdue clean sheet. Keeping hold of him in the latter stages of the transfer window will be essential. Photo: David Horn
