HATTERS RATED: Preston North End 1 Luton Town 0

1 . James Shea: 7.5

Much more notice that he was going to be playing on this occasion after last weeks' red card to Kaminski and made a tricky save from Riis look very easy early on, showing some terrific handling. Off his line quickly to stop Keane going though, but did see his proud record of not conceding in a first team game ended by the forward late in the first half. Quiet second half as Town dominated possession and territory, although was positive once more in rushing out to save at the feet of a home attacker, collecting any crosses he had to as well. Photo: Liam Smith