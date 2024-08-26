HATTERS RATED: Preston North End 1 Luton Town 0

Luton’s frustrating start to the Championship season continued with a 1-0 reverse at Preston North End on Saturday.
The Hatters fell behind to Will Keane’s 39th minute goal which turned out to be the winner, as despite having 17 shots in total, they couldn’t find the net themselves at Deepdale, making it just one point claimed from their opening three matches. To see how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 7.5
Much more notice that he was going to be playing on this occasion after last weeks' red card to Kaminski and made a tricky save from Riis look very easy early on, showing some terrific handling. Off his line quickly to stop Keane going though, but did see his proud record of not conceding in a first team game ended by the forward late in the first half. Quiet second half as Town dominated possession and territory, although was positive once more in rushing out to save at the feet of a home attacker, collecting any crosses he had to as well. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 6
Hasn't quite hit the ground running in the right wingback position yet this season, as an early throw-in went straight to a Preston player, while was caught by Kesler-Hayden's audacious flick that began the move for the hosts' only goal. Had the odd burst in the first half, able to send over the odd cross, but they didn't lead to any clear-cut chances. Another attempt to speed away after the break was halted, but too often his final touch or pass went astray and was replaced by Walters late on. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Teden Mengi: 7
Looked strong at both ends of the pitch, although there was less asked of him in a defensive capacity this weekend, with Preston eager to shoot from range when they had the opportunity. Unable to get out and block Keane for the opener, he had one shot charged down himself as the Hatters created some late first half pressure, while after the break, and with the hosts playing on the counter, set off a great driving run that led to an opportunity for Town. Continued to join the attack when possible, with a fierce drive taking a huge deflection and looping over the bar. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Mark McGuinness (STAR MAN): 7.5
Very impressive maiden outing for the Hatters who finally got their man during the week, putting him straight into the centre of the back three. Slotted in perfectly as he looked to provide some real authority to the back-line, eager to get the ball from Shea and look to find a team-mate whenever possible as Town were trying to build. As expected, his aerial presence caught the eye, while displayed his powers of recovery, getting back with a brilliant sliding challenge on Holmes as he looked to double the lead late on. Photo: Luton Town FC
