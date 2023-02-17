HATTERS RATED: Preston North End 1 Luton Town 1

2 . Fred Onyedinma: 7.5

First league start since October as with Doughty not fully recovered, he took over the right wingback slot. Made a good fist of it as well, having a good battle with Fernandez, always looking to try and get at his man whenever possible. Should have had an assist to his name, picking out Bell in the first half, only to see his team-mate miss the target.

Photo: Clive Brunskill