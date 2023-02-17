HATTERS RATED: Preston North End 1 Luton Town 1

The Hatters took the lead on 72 minutes through Carlton Morris’s header, but conceded a late penalty converted by Troy Parrott to leave Deepdale with a point.
To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Goalkeeper had very little to do in the opening 80 minutes of the game, bar one cross-shot that he was forced to bat away. Had hoped to be the hero when Preston were awarded a penalty but given little chance by a confident Parrott. Thought he would be on the losing side when Cannon went clean through only to fortunately miss the target.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Fred Onyedinma: 7.5
First league start since October as with Doughty not fully recovered, he took over the right wingback slot. Made a good fist of it as well, having a good battle with Fernandez, always looking to try and get at his man whenever possible. Should have had an assist to his name, picking out Bell in the first half, only to see his team-mate miss the target.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Reece Burke: 8
Four league starts in a row as he completed 90 minutes in each of them for the first time in almost 12 months with what was another controlled display. Impressed aerially, but didn’t have to attack as much as he has done in recent games due to Luton’s midfielders being on top for the majority of the contest.
Photo: Mark Thompson
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Defender was having a fairly quiet evening for the large part, as with Luton dominant and Preston continually keeping the ball at the back or passing it out of play, he was relatively untroubled. That all changed when Parrott’s cross-shot smacked against his raised arm for a harsh spotkick. Couldn’t catch Cannon moments later but luckily his radar was off.
Photo: Clive Brunskill