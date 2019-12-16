Hatters rated: Preston North End 2 Luton Town 1

Luton's hopes of a first away draw of the season were dashed by former striker Jayden Stockley on Saturday, as he netted a late winner for Preston North End during their 2-1 win.
Town looked to have secured a point thanks to James Collins' first half penalty, only for Stockley to hit the net in the closing stages to make it seven straight away defeats for Graeme Jones' side. See below to read how the Hatters rated for their efforts at Deepdale.
1. James Shea: 7
Excellent save from Gallaghers penalty but was very unlucky to see the rebound fall perfectly for the midfielder. Couldnt quite get enough on Furlongs cross to divert it away from danger as Preston won it.
Back in the side after recovering from illness and although lost out at times aerially when Preston went long, stuck to his task well, ensuring Luton kept their shape to frustrate their hosts for long periods.
Centre half recovered from giving away the early penalty away to put in a solid shift limiting North End to very few chances of note. One excellent intervention prevented Bodin from tapping home at the far post.