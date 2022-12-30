HATTERS RATED: QPR 0 Luton Town 3

Luton made it back-to-back victories with an excellent 3-0 triumph at QPR on Thursday night, their first victory in West London since 1984.
The visitors had led through Carlton Morris’s early goal on 10 minutes, before the striker doubled his and Town’s tally just seconds after the interval.
Alfie Doughty then added a wonderful third goal in the closing stages and to find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
First Hatters keeper to earn a clean sheet at Loftus Road since Alec Chamberlain in 1989. Might have expected to face more tests on the evening, but bar Chair’s low drive in the first half, it was fairly quiet. Grateful to see the top of the woodwork deny Roberts, while Dykes also missed the target from close range. Commanded his box well in the closing stages as well.
2. Alfie Doughty: 9
Another game, and another change of position for the summer signing. Started out as a right wingback, heavily involved in the first goal, striding away on the flank and picking out Morris who did the rest. Switched to the left when Potts went off and it led to a quite magnificent first goal for the club, thundering a truly magnificent strike past Dieng to seal the three points in style.
3. James Bree: 8
Moved into the back three again with Osho suspended and had the odd sticky moment up against the tricky Chair early on where he found him hard to handle. Switched to a central role to occupy Dykes for a while, before his brilliantly delivered free kick led to Morris making it 2-0 just after the break. Part of a hugely satisfactory first shut-out for the new manager.
4. Tom Lockyer: 9
With Chair causing problems, he went out to mark the Moroccan international in a bid to prevent his growing influence on proceedings. Did just that and then reverted to patrolling Dykes as the game wore on. Had a handle on him, the Scot escaping just once to prod wide. Big role in the opener, his vision and outside of the boot pass releasing Doughty on the right wing, while crucial headed interception at 2-0 prevented the hosts pulling one back.
