HATTERS RATED: QPR 0 Luton Town 3

4. Tom Lockyer: 9

With Chair causing problems, he went out to mark the Moroccan international in a bid to prevent his growing influence on proceedings. Did just that and then reverted to patrolling Dykes as the game wore on. Had a handle on him, the Scot escaping just once to prod wide. Big role in the opener, his vision and outside of the boot pass releasing Doughty on the right wing, while crucial headed interception at 2-0 prevented the hosts pulling one back.

Photo: Warren Little