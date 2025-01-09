HATTERS RATED: QPR 2 Luton Town 1

Luton fell to what was a 10th straight away defeat when beaten 2-1 at QPR on Monday night.
The hosts led through Michael Frey’s goal early on, before Mark McGuinness levelled on the stroke of half time. A freak deflection by Morgan Fox then saw the points remain in West London and to find out how the Hatters’ players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Was under the cosh early on as QPR were left unmarked twice in the box, parrying away from Frey and then making a superb save from Dunne’s header, tipping the ball on to the bar, the defender somehow striking the rebound over. Couldn't stop Frey from beating him on the angle as Town didn't learn their lessons, while desperately unlucky after the break as Fox unwittingly diverted Chair's effort past him, unable to change direction in time. With Luton getting ragged late on, he was lucky that Lloyd and Chair fluffed their lines, before making another decent stop to keep Town in it. Photo: David Horn
2. Reuell Walters: 5
Moved over to a more orthodox right back role for one of the first time in his fledgling Luton career, but couldn't prevent QPR from sending in a number of dangerous early crosses that they should have done better from. When one was delivered from the other side, he just wasn’t strong enough to prevent Frey getting the better of him to open the scoring, even if there was an element of handball. After the R's went back in front, his misjudged header should have seen Lloyd take full advantage as it was a night where he struggled to quite show his best form. Photo: David Horn
3. Amari’i Bell: 5.5
Over on the left of the back four this time and was the most involved Luton player, with 79 touches off the ball. Played Frey onside early on as the Swiss forward's header was well saved by Kaminski, as he found Smyth a tricky customer, until accidentally ending his involvement with a stray arm to the face, Rangers able to send plenty of crosses into the box. Did almost restore parity in the first period when his shot was cleared away from near the line on one of forays into an advanced position. Photo: Alex Pantling
4. Mark McGuinness: 6
Once more found Frey a difficult opponent as the R's forward used all of his physical strength to be a real threat for the hosts when they attacked, which was often. The odd mistake crept back into his game on this occasion too, in particular one woefully short backpass that left Lloyd clean through on goal only to dink wide of the target. Was such a threat at the other end though, with a stunning leap and downward header to bring Luton level on the stroke of half time, while should have made it 2-2 in stoppage time, putting a glorious opportunity over. Photo: Alex Pantling
