HATTERS RATED: QPR 2 Luton Town 1

2 . Reuell Walters: 5

Moved over to a more orthodox right back role for one of the first time in his fledgling Luton career, but couldn't prevent QPR from sending in a number of dangerous early crosses that they should have done better from. When one was delivered from the other side, he just wasn’t strong enough to prevent Frey getting the better of him to open the scoring, even if there was an element of handball. After the R's went back in front, his misjudged header should have seen Lloyd take full advantage as it was a night where he struggled to quite show his best form. Photo: David Horn