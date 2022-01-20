HATTERS RATED: Reading 0 Luton Town 2

Luton made it two wins in two games and a first triumph at Reading since 1999 with a comfortable 2-0 victory last night. Tom Holmes diverted Amari'i Bell's cross into his own net in the first half, before Allan Campbell's close range strike just before the hour secured the points. To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 7.5
Plucked a few headers out of the air in what was a very comfortable evening against a desperately poor Reading side. Did come under a modicum of pressure in the second period, coming off his line twice to punch clear commandingly.
2. Peter Kioso: 8
Looked increasingly at ease in his Championship surroundings, with an impressive early clearance to get him going. Solid defensively as a thumping header led to the first goal, while got forward at times too, one low effort saved by Southwood.
3. Amari’i Bell: 8
Made the decisive overlap on Clark on the half hour to whip in an inviting low cross that was put into his own net by Holmes, ensuring Luton grabbed that crucial first goal. Could get forward when possible as wasn't overly tested defensively.
4. Reece Burke: 8.5
Shrugged off any injury doubts from the weekend to deliver another strong performance. Caught the eye when bringing the ball out of defence with a number of advances on the right, one cross almost leading to a second own goal.