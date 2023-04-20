HATTERS RATED: Reading 1 Luton Town 1

4 . Sonny Bradley: 7.5

Had a little tête-à-tête with McIntyre when waiting to win a free kick, the Royals defender throwing himself to the floor to no avail, as he used his height well in the hosts’ penalty area, winning some good headers. Quick to let referee Robinson know Carroll had handballed as he deserves great credit for getting through two 90 minutes in quick succession having been out for so long. Photo: Gareth Owen