Carlton Morris draws the Hatters level during Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Reading

HATTERS RATED: Reading 1 Luton Town 1

Town held to a draw at the Madejski Stadium

By Mike Simmonds
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

Luton had to come back from a goal down to secure their place in the Championship play-offs with a 1-1 draw at Reading on Wednesday night.

The hosts led through Andy Carroll’s header early in the second half, but the forward was then sent off for a second yellow card when deliberately using his hand to divert a cross into the net.

Carlton Morris bundled home his 19th of the season to restore parity late on, and to find out how the Hatters rated in Berkshire, see below.

After bravely punching clear in the first half, was barely being tested for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes. Turned Joao’s curling attempt behind after the break, although it was from the corner that Carroll powered his header home. Thankful the striker's handball moments later was spotted, becoming a spectator when Reading were down to 10. Distribution improving too.

1. Ethan Horvath: 7

After bravely punching clear in the first half, was barely being tested for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes. Turned Joao’s curling attempt behind after the break, although it was from the corner that Carroll powered his header home. Thankful the striker's handball moments later was spotted, becoming a spectator when Reading were down to 10. Distribution improving too. Photo: Liam Smith

With Luton getting the ball wide whenever possible, as Reading stayed in their narrow defensive formation, he was responsible for a glorious driven cross in the first period that but for a terrific block on Woodrow had goal written all over it. Sent over another ball that Morris turned wide after the break, as he maintained his high level of performance.

2. Cody Drameh: 8

With Luton getting the ball wide whenever possible, as Reading stayed in their narrow defensive formation, he was responsible for a glorious driven cross in the first period that but for a terrific block on Woodrow had goal written all over it. Sent over another ball that Morris turned wide after the break, as he maintained his high level of performance. Photo: Liam Smith

Luton’s defensive injury issues has seen the centre half shunted out to the left and then right in the last two games. Teed up Doughty for his early free kick, as he then couldn’t get round to stop Carroll putting Reading in front. Taken off with 20 minutes left after suffering with a bout of half time sickness according to Edwards.

3. Tom Lockyer: 7

Luton’s defensive injury issues has seen the centre half shunted out to the left and then right in the last two games. Teed up Doughty for his early free kick, as he then couldn’t get round to stop Carroll putting Reading in front. Taken off with 20 minutes left after suffering with a bout of half time sickness according to Edwards. Photo: Gareth Owen

Had a little tête-à-tête with McIntyre when waiting to win a free kick, the Royals defender throwing himself to the floor to no avail, as he used his height well in the hosts’ penalty area, winning some good headers. Quick to let referee Robinson know Carroll had handballed as he deserves great credit for getting through two 90 minutes in quick succession having been out for so long.

4. Sonny Bradley: 7.5

Had a little tête-à-tête with McIntyre when waiting to win a free kick, the Royals defender throwing himself to the floor to no avail, as he used his height well in the hosts’ penalty area, winning some good headers. Quick to let referee Robinson know Carroll had handballed as he deserves great credit for getting through two 90 minutes in quick succession having been out for so long. Photo: Gareth Owen

