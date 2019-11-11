Matty Pearson heads clear against Reading on Saturday

Hatters Rated: Reading 3 Luton Town 0

Luton fell to a demoralising 3-0 defeat at Reading on Saturday, their fourth Championship loss in a row.

Despite starting brightly, the Hatters fell behind on 22 minutes to Michael Morrison's header and never recovered, as Ovie Ejaria (30) and Garath McCleary (79) were on target. Here's how the Town players rated on a disappointing afternoon.

Keeper did his best making some decent stops from Richards in the first half and then Puscas' header after the break. Let down by his defence once more though as Town's back-line gifted Reading three goals.

1. James Shea: 6

Caught out badly for the second goal as lost the ball in an attacking position, with Reading able to take full advantage and counter with devastating effect. Booked before being replaced at half time.

2. Luke Bolton: 4.5

The odd moment of good defending, it was by a large a frustrating 90 minutes for the centre back as home strikers Baldock and Puscas were just too clever in their movement and hold-up play.

3. Matty Pearson: 5.5

Full back wasnt able to prevent the Royals from coasting to one of their easiest wins of the season. Despite the hosts sitting in after the break, couldnt really overlap to any great effect.

4. Dan Potts: 5

