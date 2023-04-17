HATTERS RATED: Rotherham United 0 Luton Town 2

3 . Reece Burke: 7.5

Able to start a second game in a row for the Hatters as his return to full fitness has come at just the right time with Osho, Potts and Doughty all out. Solid display throughout as Luton picked up yet another clean sheet on their travels. Withdrawn with five minutes left to ensure there was no injury recurrence, as he will now look to remain available for the run-in. Photo: Liam Smith