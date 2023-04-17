HATTERS RATED: Rotherham United 0 Luton Town 2

Luton made it 10 league games unbeaten with a solid 2-0 victory at Rotherham United on Saturday.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Beginning to get rather repetitive now, but another clean sheet for the USA international where yet again, he had a relatively untroubled afternoon, the hosts unable to muster a single shot on target. Handling was good though, coming off his line to collect a late free kick to relieve any pressure his defence might have felt. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh (STAR MAN): 8.5
With Doughty absent, the full back stepped up to be a key player in Town’s victory. Was looking dangerous at times in the first period, but then after the break came into his own. Filthy piece of skill to beat his man and see his cross handballed for Luton’s penalty while also sent Mpanzu away to create a chance for Berry too. Unnecessary tackle saw him receive a yellow late on. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 7.5
Able to start a second game in a row for the Hatters as his return to full fitness has come at just the right time with Osho, Potts and Doughty all out. Solid display throughout as Luton picked up yet another clean sheet on their travels. Withdrawn with five minutes left to ensure there was no injury recurrence, as he will now look to remain available for the run-in. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 8.5
Centre half came back into the starting line-up for the first time since his horrific knee injury in November and as he stated, it was the perfect game to return in. Handled the aerial threats of the Millers perfectly, topping the clearance count and headers won for the visitors, as he got through the 90 minutes with a dominating ease, testing Vickers himself with a late header. Photo: Gareth Owen