HATTERS RATED: Sheffield United 0 Luton Town 1

Luton picked up a first win at Sheffield United since October 1994 with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.
Carlton Morris scored the only goal of the game early in the second half to make it 15 for the season and ensure Town recorded a 10th away success in a second tier season for the first time in their history.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8
Came off his line well early on to collect some dangerous free kicks into the box which took the pressure of his defence. As usual, was well protected for the majority, with Luton’s back-line stopping any potential threats. One comfortable diving save, he was in the right place to gather McBurnie’s headers, before his big moment, bravely denying Egan late on.
2. Cody Drameh: 8
Defended with real class once more as the Leeds United loanee is proving a solid and excellent acquisition to the Hatters' back-line. On set-piece duty with no Clark and Doughty available, his corners on point throughout. Played his part in the goal too by providing width on the right and his tenacious tackling stopped a number of United attacks.
3. Gabe Osho: 8.5
Looks to be fully over his recent lapses with another authoritative display in the back three for Town. Passing was a little bit awry at times, but still produced a cracking cross that ended with Berry firing over. Displayed his aerial ability with plenty of clearances and showed his pace to cover when needed.
4. Tom Lockyer: 9
Welsh centre half showed his importance to the Hatters’ promotion quest once more as whenever United looked to find McBurnie, he was more often than not there to head away. Tried his luck from a free kick that hit the wall, while was in the wars after the break, as taking care of sub Sharp, appeared to get a clump from the frustrated forward in the closing stages too.
